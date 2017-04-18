Iowa GOP lining up budgets for end-of-session push
Lawmakers plodded through austere budget bills Thursday that few liked, given the state's tight revenue situation, in hopes of positioning themselves to make a run at adjourning their 2017 session next week. It will be a "checkbook budget," according to Justice Systems Appropriations Chairman Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, who presented a pair of status quo budgets for courts and corrections as part of the overall fiscal 2018 spending plan.
