Iowa GOP lining up budgets for end-of...

Iowa GOP lining up budgets for end-of-session push

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

Lawmakers plodded through austere budget bills Thursday that few liked, given the state's tight revenue situation, in hopes of positioning themselves to make a run at adjourning their 2017 session next week. It will be a "checkbook budget," according to Justice Systems Appropriations Chairman Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, who presented a pair of status quo budgets for courts and corrections as part of the overall fiscal 2018 spending plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar 26 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC