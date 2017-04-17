GOP plans millions less for regents

GOP plans millions less for regents

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Northfield News

Republicans who control the Iowa Legislature passed a $908.4 million education budget Tuesday for fiscal 2018 that reduces spending for regent universities by millions, ending funding for the acclaimed flood center in Iowa City and sustainable agriculture center in Ames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northfield News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar 26 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar '17 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC