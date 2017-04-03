DOT plans for 6 lanes between Ankeny and Ames

The wheels are in motion to give motorists more room on I-35 by expanding the interstate from four lanes to six. The Iowa Department of Transportation has proposed expanding lanes on a 20-mile stretch of the interstate from 1 mile south of Northeast 36th Street in Ankeny, in Polk County, to 1 mile north of 13th Street in Ames, in Story County.

