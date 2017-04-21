Cops think free doughnuts will stop kids from smoking pot
Iowa State University and Ames police departments launched a campaign to encourage students not to smoke weed by giving out free glazed doughnuts. The police departments busted out a "Donutmobile" emblazoned with "Donut Disrespect" on the hood Thursday at the campus in Ames, Iowa.
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookup!
|Mar '17
|SlimGravy
|1
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb '17
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
