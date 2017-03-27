Consumer Reviews Reveal Positive Experience in Renting Formal Dresses

AMES, Iowa - As an alternative to spending hundreds of dollars on a prom dress for one night, more and more online retailers are offering formal dress rentals as an attractive and often more affordable option. And judging from online reviews, consumers are embracing the rental experience for prom, charity balls and other formal occasions, said Ellen McKinney, an assistant professor of apparel, merchandising and design at Iowa State University.

