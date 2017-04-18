Competition Limits Self-Interests That Pose Potential Problems for Corporations
AMES, Iowa The combination of lucrative incentives and pressure to meet sales goals led to a perfect storm that resulted in Wells Fargo employees creating millions of fraudulent bank accounts, said David King, an associate professor of management in Iowa State University's College of Business . It's an example of how self-interests can trump the best interests of an organization or its customers.
