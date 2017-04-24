ACC - Sto present concert

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Daily Freeman-Journal

The Ames Children's Choirs will present its annual Spring Concert on Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 Lynn Ave, Ames. The concert will begin with the music of WA Mozart and conclude with repertoire by living composers, Ken Berg and Andrea Ramsey.

