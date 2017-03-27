Symposium to Focus on Next Generation Agriculture and Seed Industry Outlook
AMES, Iowa - The Seed Science Center at Iowa State University will host experts from around the world in April to discuss agricultural innovations and opportunities in a symposium titled "Next Generation Agriculture: Emerging Innovations and Opportunities." The April 12 symposium, to be held at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames, will offer two sessions that will explore the topics of Seed Industry Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities and Next Generation Innovations and Technologies in Agriculture.
