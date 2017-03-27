Source: KCBD Graphic

Source: KCBD Graphic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Scoring 13 runs in the top of the 1st, the Red Raiders went on to roll past Iowa State 18-4 in five innings in Ames, Iowa on Friday night. Those 13 runs made it the biggest inning for Texas Tech softball in a Big XII conference game in school history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookup! Mar 26 SlimGravy 1
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar 8 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC