Simeon Carter to Transfer from Iowa State
Iowa State released a statement this afternoon indicating Simeon Carter's desire to transfer. Coach Steve Prohm met with Simeon after the conclusion of the season, in which the 6'8" sophomore forward expressed his interest in finding a new home.
