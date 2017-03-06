Scientist Details the Indirect Effects of an Invasive Species in Guam
AMES, Iowa - An Iowa State University scientist outlined in recently published research how an invasive species of snake is affecting the regeneration of trees on the island of Guam over a span of decades. Haldre Rogers, an assistant professor in the ISU Department of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology, studied how the introduction of the invasive brown tree snake to Guam has indirectly impacted forest trees on the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC