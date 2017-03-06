Scientist Details the Indirect Effect...

Scientist Details the Indirect Effects of an Invasive Species in Guam

AMES, Iowa - An Iowa State University scientist outlined in recently published research how an invasive species of snake is affecting the regeneration of trees on the island of Guam over a span of decades. Haldre Rogers, an assistant professor in the ISU Department of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology, studied how the introduction of the invasive brown tree snake to Guam has indirectly impacted forest trees on the island.

