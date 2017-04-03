Researchers assessing impact of mycotoxins in Rwanda

According to the IGQI, two specific classes of mycotoxins - aflatoxins and fumonisins - are believed to play a significant role in affecting Rwanda's grain quality. AMES, IOWA, U.S. - The Iowa Grain Quality Initiative of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has begun a project in Rwanda to assess the amount of mycotoxin contamination in the nation's feed grain supply.

