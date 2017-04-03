'Reggie's Sleepout' held at Jack Trice Stadium for first time
Hundreds of people are braving the cold, rainy weather Saturday night to sleep outside for the annual "Reggie's Sleepout" event, the first time it's being held at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The event raises awareness of homelessness in Iowa.
