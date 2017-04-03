'Reggie's Sleepout' held at Jack Tric...

'Reggie's Sleepout' held at Jack Trice Stadium for first time

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Hundreds of people are braving the cold, rainy weather Saturday night to sleep outside for the annual "Reggie's Sleepout" event, the first time it's being held at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The event raises awareness of homelessness in Iowa.

Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

