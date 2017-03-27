Puppets Provide Voice During Times of...

Puppets Provide Voice During Times of Political Unrest

Read more: Newswise

AMES, Iowa - Generations of children have grown up watching Sesame Street and learning from its cast of puppets about issues such as bullying, diversity and divorce. Amanda Petefish-Schrag, an assistant professor of theatre at Iowa State University, says the show is an example of how puppets can help educate and bridge the divide when tackling difficult issues.

