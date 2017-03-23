Overnight construction project will close I-35 for 5 nights
The Iowa Department of Transportation said removal of an overhead bridge just south of the Interstate 35/U.S. 30 interchange near Ames will require closing the roadway to traffic in both directions between U.S. 30 near Ames and Iowa 210 near Huxley from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays and Sundays beginning Sunday night, April 2, until Friday morning, April 7, weather permitting. Southbound I-35 motorists will exit at U.S. 30 , travel west to U.S. 69, travel south on U.S. 69 to Iowa 210, and then travel east to southbound I-35 .
