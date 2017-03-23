Overnight construction project will c...

Overnight construction project will close I-35 for 5 nights

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Iowa Department of Transportation said removal of an overhead bridge just south of the Interstate 35/U.S. 30 interchange near Ames will require closing the roadway to traffic in both directions between U.S. 30 near Ames and Iowa 210 near Huxley from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays and Sundays beginning Sunday night, April 2, until Friday morning, April 7, weather permitting. Southbound I-35 motorists will exit at U.S. 30 , travel west to U.S. 69, travel south on U.S. 69 to Iowa 210, and then travel east to southbound I-35 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar 8 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb '17 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
News Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16) Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 103
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC