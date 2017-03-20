new Unemployment rate ticks higher in DC region

new Unemployment rate ticks higher in...

The majority of metropolitan areas across the country saw a drop in unemployment rates in January, but the D.C. area was not among them. The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the national capital region's unemployment rate in January rose to 4 percent, up from 3.6 percent in December.

