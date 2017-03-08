Memorial Service For Marcia Zarley Taylor Announced
MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR MARCIA ZARLEY TAYLOR ANNOUNCED Mar. 9, 2017 Source: DTN/ The Progressive Farmer A memorial service for Marcia Zarley Taylor will be held Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Garden Room at Reiman Gardens at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Lunch will be provided around noon; please RSVP attendance to [email protected] to help determine the amount of food needed.
