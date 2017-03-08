ISU College of Agriculture and Life S...

ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Presents Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards

AMES, Iowa A - Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences presented awards to faculty and staff March 9. The award winners included: Chris Currey received the Early Achievement in Teaching Award. Currey is an assistant professor in horticulture and teaches classes related to greenhouse production.

