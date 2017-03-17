Iowa State University Offers 3D Maps of Anywhere on Earth
AMES, Iowa- A team at Iowa State University has developed a new website which will help people make their own custom, 3D maps. The Department of Geological and Atmospheric Sciences is working with the ISU Virtual Reality Center inside Howe Hall.
