Iowa State To Hold "Emerging Innovations, Opportunities" In The Seed Industry

IOWA STATE TO HOLD "EMERGING INNOVATIONS, OPPORTUNITIES" IN THE SEED INDUSTRY Mar. 21, 2017 Source: Iowa State University The Iowa State University Seed Science Center will present the 2017 Leroy and Barbara Everson Seed and Biosafety Symposium "Next-generation Agriculture: Emerging Innovations and Opportunities," April 12-13 in Ames at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center. "The seed industry has seen several major changes recently, spurring conversations among stakeholders," notes Manjit Misra, director of the Seed Science Center at ISU.

