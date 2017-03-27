Iowa State Engineers Test Heated Pavement Technology at Des Moines International Airport

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University's Halil Ceylan picked up his smartphone, opened up an app and called up the remote controls for the first full-scale test slabs of electrically conductive concrete installed at an American airport. When a winter storm approaches, Ceylan can use that app to turn on the heated pavement system and, thanks to real-time video capability, watch as snow and ice melts away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.