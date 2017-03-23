Iowa prof asked students to write 9/11 from Al-Qaeda's POV

He asked students to write 500-page paper giving an account of 9/11 from the perspective of Al-Qaeda, telling them to 'get out of the box of our thinking' A professor at the Iowa State University asked his students to write an account of the September 11 attacks from the perspective of Al-Qaeda in an assignment that has angered many online. Professor James Strohman, who has taught at the school in Ames, Iowa, for more than a decade, acknowledged the attack was 'heinous'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.