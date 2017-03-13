International Research Team Discovers Resistance Gene to Fight Global Viral Threat in Corn
AMES, Iowa - An Iowa State University agronomist has contributed to research identifying a corn gene that resists a virus that has caused substantial yield losses in most corn-cultivating countries. Thomas Lubberstedt, a professor of agronomy, said the research will lead to crop varieties that can fight off sugarcane mosaic virus.
