Hundreds more firefighters affected b...

Hundreds more firefighters affected by Iowa testing scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo provided by the Story County Sheriff's Office in Ames, Iowa, shows John McPhee, the former certification and accreditation coordinator for the Fire Services Training Bureau, who has been charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records in connection with improperly scored tests. Authorities on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, said hundreds more firefighters than initially known were improperly issued nationally-recognized certifications despite failing their exams at Iowa's statewide fire academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06) Mar 8 Whatsamatter 24
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
News Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16) Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 103
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC