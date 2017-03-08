Field Crop Scout School offered
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a Field Crop Scout School March 25 at the Scheman Building in Ames. Designed for beginning crop scouts, the day-long course features sessions on crop growth and development, weed, disease and insect identification, along with scouting methods and techniques.
Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
