Efforts to Improve Hickory Grove Lake Featured at Iowa Water Conference
AMES, Iowa- At the Iowa Water Conference a series of speakers and seminars on how to make Iowa's water cleaner. Several years ago county leaders came together to talk about what could be done to improve the water in the lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar 8
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC