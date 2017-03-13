Dr. James Adams Obrecht Jr.
Dr. James Adams Obrecht Jr., 56, passed away on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017 in Perry, Fl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Iowa State Patrol trooper placed on prob... (Apr '06)
|Mar 8
|Whatsamatter
|24
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC