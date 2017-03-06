Dakota Access Funds Iowa State Univer...

Dakota Access Funds Iowa State University Research of Pipeline Installation Effects on Farmland

Iowa State University will conduct a five-year research project that will study the impact of pipeline construction on crop production and soil compaction. Researchers began collecting initial data last fall on university-owned farmland near Ames on an approximately two-acre site following construction activities for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

