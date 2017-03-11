Cover Crop Field Day Planned for Afton

Cover Crop Field Day Planned for Afton

AMES - Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Union Couny Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host a cover crop field day Wednesday, March 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Nick and Andrea Lacina's farm, rural Afton.

