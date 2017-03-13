Congdon performing for organ spotlight series
Ahreum Han Congdon brings her imaginative, powerful and extraordinary performance skills Tuesday to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center's Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts. Congdon has thrilled audiences throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe.
