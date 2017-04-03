6 lanes between Ankney and Ames? DOT ...

6 lanes between Ankney and Ames? DOT wants your feedback

Thursday Mar 30

The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public on proposed improvements to Interstate 35 between Ankeny and Ames. The stretch of road in question is I-35 from 1 mile south of Northeast 36th Street in Ankeny, in Polk County, to 1 mile north of 13th Street in Ames, in Story County.

