Tarique Milton Picks Iowa State on National Signing Day
Iowa State rounded out its 2017 football class by getting a commitment out of wide receiver Tarique Milton on Wednesday. Milton's signing makes him the 24th recruit in the class, and he joins fellow receivers Matthew Eaton and Josh Johnson as pass catchers to come into Ames this year.
