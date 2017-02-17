Police arrest 4 men in overnight driv...

Police arrest 4 men in overnight drive-by shooting in Ames

Four men have been arrested in connection with an overnight drive-by shooting in Ames' Campustown early Sunday that resulted in three people being hospitalized. Officers with the Ames Police Department were sent around 1:30 a.m. to the area near Stanton Avenue and Chamberlain Street on reports that a fight had broken out.

