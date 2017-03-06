More charges filed in Ames shooting

More charges filed in Ames shooting

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Messenger

The four men who were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting near Iowa State University's campus in Ames Feb. 19 are facing additional charges, according to the Ames Police Department. Terrion Maxfield, 20, Desmon R. Siner, 19, Charles Smith, 20, and Traveion D. Henry, 21, each were charged Friday with attempted murder, a class B felony, willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, the Ames Police Department reported in a written statement.

