More charges filed in Ames shooting
The four men who were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting near Iowa State University's campus in Ames Feb. 19 are facing additional charges, according to the Ames Police Department. Terrion Maxfield, 20, Desmon R. Siner, 19, Charles Smith, 20, and Traveion D. Henry, 21, each were charged Friday with attempted murder, a class B felony, willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, the Ames Police Department reported in a written statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC