Man who whreatened to kill transgender student issued no contact order
A man who allegedly threatened to kill and brand a transgender student at Nevada High School has now been told he can not contact the school anymore. Mondell Olson, of Ames, was told he can no longer call any of the buildings in the Nevada Community School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC