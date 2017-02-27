Man who whreatened to kill transgende...

Man who whreatened to kill transgender student issued no contact order

Friday Feb 24 Read more: KCRG

A man who allegedly threatened to kill and brand a transgender student at Nevada High School has now been told he can not contact the school anymore. Mondell Olson, of Ames, was told he can no longer call any of the buildings in the Nevada Community School District.

