Iowa Thin Film Debuts Soltronix PV Po...

Iowa Thin Film Debuts Soltronix PV Power Source

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: PowerPulse

Iowa Thin Film Technologies launched its full line of Soltronix solar-powered consumer electronics. Soltronix combines electronics with the PowerFilm portable power system, a patented thin-film solar module developed from NASA spin-off technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PowerPulse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
News Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16) Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 103
Danfoss (Jul '16) Jul '16 Truth seeker 1
News Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16) Jul '16 GINGERICH 2
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC