FHS Night of Theatre set Thursday
The Fairfield High School speech team is celebrating another great year: Five entries are being honored at the Iowa High School Speech Association's All-State Large Group Speech Festival Feb. 18 on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, and three of those entries will perform at the event. The group mimes are entitled: "In Mortal Time; the Tragedy of Dusty and Pistol Pete" starring Dallas Carlson, Zaya Garner, Phoenix Haessler, Michael Hunt, Gwen Kermott, and Dayna Price; and "The Legendary Legend of Crammis Crinks and the King's Queen" starring Rachel Funkhouser, J.J. Funkhouser, Orion Haessler, Megan Higgins, Phoenix Hunt, and Ahillan Kumar.
