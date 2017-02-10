FHS Night of Theatre set Thursday

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

The Fairfield High School speech team is celebrating another great year: Five entries are being honored at the Iowa High School Speech Association's All-State Large Group Speech Festival Feb. 18 on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, and three of those entries will perform at the event. The group mimes are entitled: "In Mortal Time; the Tragedy of Dusty and Pistol Pete" starring Dallas Carlson, Zaya Garner, Phoenix Haessler, Michael Hunt, Gwen Kermott, and Dayna Price; and "The Legendary Legend of Crammis Crinks and the King's Queen" starring Rachel Funkhouser, J.J. Funkhouser, Orion Haessler, Megan Higgins, Phoenix Hunt, and Ahillan Kumar.

Ames, IA

