College News

Kirkwood students from the area earning the distinction are: Fairfield - Jolea Burkhart, Mishaylee Cline, Alyssa Fitch, Madison Lathrop, Matthew Siegel. AMES - Iowa State University College of Human Science Dean's List honors students who have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall semester of 2016.

