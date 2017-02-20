Ames Campustown Shooting Victim Was Innocent Bystander
AMES, Iowa- Kyle Heaton made an email statement to Sioux City television station KTIV, regarding the shooting in Campustown early Sunday morning which injured three people. The names of those injured have not been released by authorities.
