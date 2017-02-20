Ames Campustown Shooting Victim Was I...

Ames Campustown Shooting Victim Was Innocent Bystander

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

AMES, Iowa- Kyle Heaton made an email statement to Sioux City television station KTIV, regarding the shooting in Campustown early Sunday morning which injured three people. The names of those injured have not been released by authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec '16 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec '16 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
News Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16) Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 103
Danfoss (Jul '16) Jul '16 Truth seeker 1
News Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16) Jul '16 GINGERICH 2
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC