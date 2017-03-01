Additional charges filed against suspects in Ames Campustown shooting
Additional charges have been filed against four suspects in a weekend shooting in the Campustown area of Ames early Sunday morning. Ames police said Terrion Maxfield, 20, Desmon Siner, 19, Charles Smith, 20, and Traveion D. Henry, 21, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were originally charged with attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC