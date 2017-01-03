Trepp, Gubbels marry

Trepp, Gubbels marry

Elizabeth Anne Trepp of Liberty, Missouri, and Chad Andrew Gubbels, Ames, were married in an outdoor wedding ceremony at Prairie Moon Winery in Ames on June 11. The Rev. John McCreedie officiated the ceremony.

