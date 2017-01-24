Study Shows Fitness Gym Membership Pa...

Study Shows Fitness Gym Membership Pays Health Benefits

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

AMES, Iowa- The New Year's resolutions of weight loss and fitness can be better achieved if you have a gym membership, according to a new study from Iowa State University. The study led by Duck-chul Lee, an assistant professor of Kinesiology at ISU said that people who belong to a health club exercised more, and had better heart health.

