Several Iowa Home Care Clients Without Care Due to Staffing Shortage
As the need for home care grows, the state's largest private home care service says it's having trouble keeping up with the demand. Ames resident Shelley Jaspering is a quadriplegic who relies on home care throughout the week to help with her daily needs.
