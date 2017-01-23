Search continues for suspect in Ames sexual assault
The Ames Police Department said a woman was entering her vehicle on South Franklin Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when she was dragged from the vehicle and sexually assaulted by a man in Franklin Park. Police describe the suspect as a nonwhite, light-skinned male who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall with a "heavier build."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec 27
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec 26
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC