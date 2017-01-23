Search continues for suspect in Ames sexual assault

The Ames Police Department said a woman was entering her vehicle on South Franklin Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when she was dragged from the vehicle and sexually assaulted by a man in Franklin Park. Police describe the suspect as a nonwhite, light-skinned male who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall with a "heavier build."

