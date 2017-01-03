Sarah Palin apologizes to WikiLeaks f...

Sarah Palin apologizes to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who she...

Palin speaks at a rally endorsing U.S. Republican presidential candidate Trump for President at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa Sarah Palin apologized to Julian Assange on Wednesday after the WikiLeaks founder gave an interview to Fox News about hacked emails from the Democratic Party. Palin previously feuded with Assange after WikiLeaks posted data hacked from Palin's private email account when she was the vice-presidential nominee in 2008.

