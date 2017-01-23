Research Farms Utilize Conservation P...

Research Farms Utilize Conservation Practices for Science, Stewardship

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Iowa State University

Iowa State University's 13 Research and Demonstration Farms around the state have served for decades as models of agricultural and scientific progress for Iowa's farmers and landowners. For years the university's agricultural researchers have used the farms to study and demonstrate the effects of conservation practices to preserve water quality, keep soils productive and improve the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iowa State University.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13) Dec 27 Lindsay sublette 2
anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09) Dec 26 jjdecker 3
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
News Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16) Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 103
Danfoss (Jul '16) Jul '16 Truth seeker 1
News Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16) Jul '16 GINGERICH 2
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC