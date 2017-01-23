Research Farms Utilize Conservation Practices for Science, Stewardship
Iowa State University's 13 Research and Demonstration Farms around the state have served for decades as models of agricultural and scientific progress for Iowa's farmers and landowners. For years the university's agricultural researchers have used the farms to study and demonstrate the effects of conservation practices to preserve water quality, keep soils productive and improve the environment.
