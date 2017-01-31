Police: Man assaulted, pointed gun at victim
Ames police said Muhammad Younes, 21, was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. The Ames Police Department said it received a report that a man was assaulted and had a gun pointed at him at 311 Lincoln Way just after 1 p.m. Monday.
