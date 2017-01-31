More

Iowa State University says a postdoctoral researcher from Iran has returned to campus after he was temporarily blocked following President Donald Trump's new restrictions on immigration. The university said Tuesday that a visiting scholar from Iran who was expected to start this week has decided not to come to Ames at this time.

