Man faces more charges for impersonating public official

A Nevada man already in the Story County Jail for impersonating a public official on three different occasions is piling up more charges as he sits behind bars. During a traffic stop near Ames High School in late November, Richard Stinson, 27, told an officer he had blue lights on his vehicle because he was a firefighter.

