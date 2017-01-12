Man arrested for impersonating a fire...

Man arrested for impersonating a firefighter

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Richard Stinson, 27, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with three counts of impersonating a public official and one count of unauthorized use of emergency lights. The Ames Police Department said Stinson told an officer about the blue lights on his vehicle and claimed he was a volunteer firefighter in Clear Lake and Soldier Creek, Nebraska, during a routine traffic stop in November.

