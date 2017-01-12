Man arrested for impersonating a firefighter
Richard Stinson, 27, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with three counts of impersonating a public official and one count of unauthorized use of emergency lights. The Ames Police Department said Stinson told an officer about the blue lights on his vehicle and claimed he was a volunteer firefighter in Clear Lake and Soldier Creek, Nebraska, during a routine traffic stop in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec 27
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec 26
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC